Polish Foreign Minister threatens Russia with expulsion of its ambassador from the country

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 25368 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 123321 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 178123 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111814 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347474 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175238 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146026 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196472 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125332 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108306 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Polish Foreign Minister threatens Russia with expulsion of its ambassador from the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15628 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador if sabotage continues. Currently, the movement of Russian diplomats in the country is restricted and more than 10 proceedings are underway regarding sabotage activities.

Polish Foreign Minister threatens Russia with expulsion of its ambassador from the country

If subversive actions by Russia continue in Poland, the expulsion of the Russian ambassador from the country cannot be ruled out, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said. The minister added that if Poland expels the Russian ambassador , it should be expected that Russia will take the same step against the country. UNN reports this with reference to TVP Info.

Details

Sikorski spoke on TVP Info about the possible expulsion of Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev from Poland.

If we send an ambassador, they will certainly do the same. So far, this has not happened, but if the sabotage actions continue, this cannot be ruled out

- Sikorsky said.

The Foreign Minister reminded that the country has imposed restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats. "For example, the staff of the embassy in Warsaw can only move around Mazovia, and consuls can only move around their districts. This is done to make it more difficult for them to carry out activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat," he admitted.

Addendum Addendum

Currently, there are more than a dozen proceedings in Poland in cases related to sabotage activities, in which about 20 people have been charged. One of the cases involves a Ukrainian citizen who was detained by ABW officers on January 31, 2024, and two days later the court ordered his temporary arrest.

Recall

On October 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that he would withdraw his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. The reason is "attempts of sabotage" by the Russian Federation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Poland's withdrawal of consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Poznan is another hostile step that will be met with a "painful response.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Radosław Sikorski
Poznań
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland
