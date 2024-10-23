Polish Foreign Minister threatens Russia with expulsion of its ambassador from the country
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador if sabotage continues. Currently, the movement of Russian diplomats in the country is restricted and more than 10 proceedings are underway regarding sabotage activities.
If subversive actions by Russia continue in Poland, the expulsion of the Russian ambassador from the country cannot be ruled out, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said. The minister added that if Poland expels the Russian ambassador , it should be expected that Russia will take the same step against the country. UNN reports this with reference to TVP Info.
Details
Sikorski spoke on TVP Info about the possible expulsion of Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev from Poland.
If we send an ambassador, they will certainly do the same. So far, this has not happened, but if the sabotage actions continue, this cannot be ruled out
The Foreign Minister reminded that the country has imposed restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats. "For example, the staff of the embassy in Warsaw can only move around Mazovia, and consuls can only move around their districts. This is done to make it more difficult for them to carry out activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat," he admitted.
Addendum Addendum
Currently, there are more than a dozen proceedings in Poland in cases related to sabotage activities, in which about 20 people have been charged. One of the cases involves a Ukrainian citizen who was detained by ABW officers on January 31, 2024, and two days later the court ordered his temporary arrest.
Recall
On October 22, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that he would withdraw his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. The reason is "attempts of sabotage" by the Russian Federation.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Poland's withdrawal of consent to the operation of the Russian consulate in Poznan is another hostile step that will be met with a "painful response.