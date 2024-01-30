Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Niinistö for supporting Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Euro-Atlantic integration

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 25176 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105164 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133441 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173708 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170639 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278851 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167078 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41628 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100775 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100354 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102283 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57419 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 25176 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247028 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232203 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257599 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22543 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133441 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105063 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121337 views
Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Niinistö for supporting Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Euro-Atlantic integration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27365 views

Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for his personal support of Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations.

President of Ukraine  Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö. In particular, Zelensky thanked Sauli for his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine.  The head of state announced this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to thank him for his personal contribution to his country's support for Ukraine. This includes two dozen defense packages and Finland's powerful voice for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and for consolidating international support, particularly among the countries of the Global South.

- Zelensky noted.

Details

The President of Ukraine expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the next President of Finland.

During these talks, the two leaders also discussed the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield and current security challenges. They also touched upon preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of ammunition components to Russia19.01.24, 13:54 • 27594 views

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
sauli-niinistoSauli Niinistö
switzerlandSwitzerland
telegramTelegram
finlandFinland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

