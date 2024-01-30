Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Niinistö for supporting Ukraine, including defense assistance and advocacy for Euro-Atlantic integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö. In particular, Zelensky thanked Sauli for his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine. The head of state announced this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to thank him for his personal contribution to his country's support for Ukraine. This includes two dozen defense packages and Finland's powerful voice for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and for consolidating international support, particularly among the countries of the Global South. - Zelensky noted.

Details

The President of Ukraine expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the next President of Finland.

During these talks, the two leaders also discussed the situation on the Ukrainian battlefield and current security challenges. They also touched upon preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

