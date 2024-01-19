Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of ammunition components to Russia

To prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions and importing components for ammunition, Finland has developed a new bill. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed a legislative draft to introduce a rule requiring authorization for the export of ammunition. The intention, according to the EU sanctions decision, is to prevent, in particular, the export of cartridge components to Russia, - the statement said.

Details

To ensure the implementation of the EU sanctions decision and thus prevent the export of components to Russia, Finland has drafted a new bill.

As part of the project, a regulatory framework is being prepared that will require a license for the export of components.

The requirements for permits for ammunition-like equipment will also be reviewed and the necessary regulations will be prepared.

Not allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions literally means blocking terror - Zelenskyy