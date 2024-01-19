Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of ammunition components to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Finland has drafted a bill to prevent the export of ammunition components to Russia as part of efforts to comply with EU sanctions.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed a legislative draft to introduce a rule requiring authorization for the export of ammunition. The intention, according to the EU sanctions decision, is to prevent, in particular, the export of cartridge components to Russia,
Details
As part of the project, a regulatory framework is being prepared that will require a license for the export of components.
The requirements for permits for ammunition-like equipment will also be reviewed and the necessary regulations will be prepared.
