Not allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions literally means blocking terror - Zelenskyy

Not allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions literally means blocking terror - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41644 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more effective action to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions. He stated that all Russian missiles contain many critical foreign-made components.

By circumventing sanctions, Russia receives foreign components to attack Ukraine. Therefore, preventing Russia from evading them is literally the same as preventing it from committing terror. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, UNN reports.

All of our diplomatic representatives must step up their efforts to ensure that our partners respond more actively to every instance of Russia's sanctions circumvention. This is not just an abstract issue - it is about how a terrorist state produces weapons, including missiles 

- Zelensky said.

"Blocking Russia's ways of circumventing sanctions is literally blocking terror. I am grateful to all partners who understand this and to everyone in the world who helps us in this work," he said.

Details

Zelenskyy said that all Russian missiles have dozens of critical components manufactured abroad. Many of them are made, in particular, by companies from the free world.

So today, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, made a report to urge our partners to ensure that sanctions against Russia are fully implemented.

US imposes sanctions on UAE company for transportation of russian oil18.01.24, 18:31 • 25682 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

