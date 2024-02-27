President of Finland: Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not stop there

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39174 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151349 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90818 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 323337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237567 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253045 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159174 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372466 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 151233 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323194 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228971 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266679 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26638 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35222 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33660 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92782 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99501 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

President of Finland: Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not stop there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103193 views

Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will continue to provide military assistance, including ammunition and air defense equipment.

President of Finland: Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not stop there

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who took part in a conference of European leaders in Paris, said that his country had handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and would not stop there. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

In the opinion of the Finnish president, the conference on Ukraine  was effective.

We are increasing aid. Military aid, of course, first and foremost. This is especially true for ammunition and air defense equipment. Everyone was unanimous that we need to act as we did in early 2022, when decisions were made on time and very quickly

- Niiniste said.

Addendum 

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine. However, no consensus on this issue has been reached yet. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine. 

Also , Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk said they  are not considering sending troops to Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Sauli Niinistö
Petr Fiala
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Paris
Jens Stoltenberg
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
