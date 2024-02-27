President of Finland: Finland has handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and will not stop there

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who took part in a conference of European leaders in Paris, said that his country had handed over 22 aid packages to Ukraine and would not stop there. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

In the opinion of the Finnish president, the conference on Ukraine was effective.

We are increasing aid. Military aid, of course, first and foremost. This is especially true for ammunition and air defense equipment. Everyone was unanimous that we need to act as we did in early 2022, when decisions were made on time and very quickly - Niiniste said.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine. However, no consensus on this issue has been reached yet.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine.

Also , Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk said they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine.