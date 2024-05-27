“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69375 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143993 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163438 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205659 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win" - President Stubb

“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19705 views

Finland will do everything to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

Finland will do everything to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, President Alexander Stubb said. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

Details 

Today, President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis discussed Russia's hybrid attacks, events in Georgia and the importance of supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, the President of Finland said that talk of bringing Western troops into Ukraine is speculation at this stage of the war.

At this stage, talk of sending troops is speculation, and Finland's position has not changed. Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win

- Stubb said.

According to Estonian President Alar Karis, Western troops could be sent to Ukraine, for example, to help with demining.

Estonian President Karis believes that, first of all, NATO troops could be used to free Ukrainian troops from auxiliary tasks, such as demining.

"The position of the Ukrainians is that at this time they need weapons, not troops," Karis added.

Karis also said that military targets in Russia are legitimate targets for Ukrainian strikes with Western weapons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
yleYle
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
natoNATO
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising