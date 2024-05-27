“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb

Finland will do everything to ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, President Alexander Stubb said. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yle.

Today, President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis discussed Russia's hybrid attacks, events in Georgia and the importance of supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, the President of Finland said that talk of bringing Western troops into Ukraine is speculation at this stage of the war.

At this stage, talk of sending troops is speculation, and Finland's position has not changed. Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win - Stubb said.

According to Estonian President Alar Karis, Western troops could be sent to Ukraine, for example, to help with demining.

Estonian President Karis believes that, first of all, NATO troops could be used to free Ukrainian troops from auxiliary tasks, such as demining.

"The position of the Ukrainians is that at this time they need weapons, not troops," Karis added.

Karis also said that military targets in Russia are legitimate targets for Ukrainian strikes with Western weapons.

