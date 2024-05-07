President of Finland confirms his participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. The Head of State announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Had a phone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky thanked him for his leadership in implementing the environmental safety clause of the Peace Formula and active involvement in other areas.

"The President of Finland confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. We discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the possibility of using Finnish experience in building civilian shelters. I am grateful to Finland for all the help and support," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.