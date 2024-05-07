ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78295 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106697 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 149595 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 153710 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250089 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174093 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165358 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148309 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225772 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113052 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33754 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 43222 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 37391 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61746 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55732 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250089 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225772 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211826 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237583 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224404 views
06:49 PM • 78295 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 55732 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 61746 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112853 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113758 views
President of Finland confirms his participation in the Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20721 views

President Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who confirmed Finland's participation in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. The Head of State announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"Had a phone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky thanked him for his leadership in implementing the environmental safety clause of the Peace Formula and active involvement in other areas.

"The President of Finland confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. We discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the possibility of using Finnish experience in building civilian shelters. I am grateful to Finland for all the help and support," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
switzerlandSwitzerland
finlandFinland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter

