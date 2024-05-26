Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia

Ukraine may use Swedish weapons against targets in Russia, Defense Minister Paul Jonsen has said, UNN reports citing Hallandsposten .

When asked whether Ukraine has the right to use the weapons transferred by Sweden to hit targets in Russia, Paul Jonsen replied:

"Ukraine is being subjected to an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression by Russia. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself through military actions aimed at the enemy's territory, if the military actions are in accordance with the laws of war. Sweden supports international law and Ukraine's right to defense."

He pointed out that the boundaries of Ukraine's defense should be determined by international law, not by self-imposed restrictions by Kyiv's allies.

According to him, the Swedish government should work to convince other allies of this.