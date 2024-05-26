Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34961 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243413 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164299 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221881 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73703 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109792 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32671 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46086 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80739 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243413 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221881 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221223 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34878 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23786 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109787 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112412 views
Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59303 views

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsen said that Ukraine could use Swedish weapons against targets in Russia.

Ukraine may use Swedish weapons against targets in Russia, Defense Minister Paul Jonsen has said, UNN reports citing Hallandsposten .

When asked whether Ukraine has the right to use the weapons transferred by Sweden to hit targets in Russia, Paul Jonsen replied:

"Ukraine is being subjected to an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression by Russia. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself through military actions aimed at the enemy's territory, if the military actions are in accordance with the laws of war. Sweden supports international law and Ukraine's right to defense."

He pointed out that the boundaries of Ukraine's defense should be determined by international law, not by self-imposed restrictions by Kyiv's allies.

According to him, the Swedish government should work to convince other allies of this.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

