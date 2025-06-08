$41.470.00
Publications
Exclusives
After Kim Jong-un's fierce threats, North Korean engineers overturned the warship using a special method

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

North Korean destroyer afloat again after accident during launch. Kim Jong-un called the incident a "crime" and ordered the ship to be restored.

After Kim Jong-un's fierce threats, North Korean engineers overturned the warship using a special method

Leader Kim Jong-un called the failed launch of the warship a "criminal act" that "causes significant damage to the dignity and pride of North Korea." North Korean shipyard workers have corrected the situation.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The North Korean destroyer is now afloat again after capsizing during its launch. Workers at the Chongjin shipyard in North Korea have "monumentally" repaired the ship, which was previously disgraced by the launch accident.

According to media reports, the new "Choe Hyon" class destroyer, which partially capsized during its launch in May, was repaired a few days ago.

The damaged warship will be transferred to the "Radzin" style shipyard on the east coast for further repairs, according to the newspaper "Rodong Sinmun". High-resolution satellite images confirm that the destroyer was back in the water on June 5.

The 145-meter vessel was seen upright in the port of Chongjin on the northeast coast of North Korea. It was floating approximately 175 meters from the ramp from which it could not be launched normally.

According to Hong Min, an expert on North Korean military affairs from the Korean Institute for National Unification in Seoul, in most developed countries, including South Korea, engineers would use a barge with a giant crane to lift and level the ship.

Another common method of recovering a capsized boat is called parbuckling. This method was widely used in 2013 on the 298-meter Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia, which capsized after hitting rocks off the island of Giglio, Italy.

Let us remind you

UNN previously reported that during the unsuccessful launch of the DPRK destroyer in the port of Chongjin, more than ten objects were found, similar to balloons. Experts are considering versions from ship protection to UAVs.

In North Korea, the destroyer that capsized during the launch was raised from the water. Kim Jong-un called it a "crime" and ordered the ship to be restored.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea
Italy
