Russia wants to capture Lyman, bypasses it and tries to occupy key heights - military

The Russians want to capture Lyman in Donetsk region. They cannot enter it directly, so they go around and try to occupy key heights. This was announced by the officer of the 3rd mechanized battalion of the 115th separate mechanized brigade, Oleksandr Kosyuk, on the telethon, reports UNN.

The enemy wants to capture Lyman. He cannot enter it directly, because our units are stationed there and there is a place where we prevent the enemy - Kosyuk said.

Therefore, according to him, the tactics of the Russians are attempts to bypass where they cannot enter directly.

They bypass it, which is why there are so many battles. They are trying to occupy key heights and disrupt our logistics. Now the Russians have the tactics of the Second World War, standard aviation. There are a lot of them. Air bombs, KABs - this whole story works. Then drones and logistics - Kosyuk said.

He also noted that the Russians use a very large amount of "meat".

But "meat" is very motivated by money. The motivation of the prisoners we took before was 1 million rubles, now it is already 2 million rubles. For 2 million rubles, an Orc will go - Kosyuk said.

He also spoke about the changes in the Lyman direction compared to what it was in winter, early spring.

The biggest thing is a large number of aircraft. This is the main change. And a large number of drones are used, including those on fiber optics, which disrupt our logistics, evacuation, and delivery of BC - Kosyuk said.

In addition, Kosyuk stressed that the Russian offensive in the Lyman direction has been going on for a year.

At this stage, they captured some settlements...But their offensive has been going on for a year. Our Armed Forces have been standing there for a year and will continue to stand there - Kosyuk emphasized.

The Russians are trying to develop their success in the direction of Yablunivka in order to further move in the direction of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. In general, the occupiers are making progress in the Toretsk direction.