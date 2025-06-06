The Telegraph: Russia has concentrated 125,000 troops near Sumy and Kharkiv, but the main goal is Donetsk region

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)
Exclusive
03:42 PM • 7448 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 51111 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 61131 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 122332 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 160442 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 118525 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 100397 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92118 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66795 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92688 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

June 6, 09:26 AM • 32234 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 68443 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 38515 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 82633 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 47494 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 20392 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 22233 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 47949 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 51111 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 83077 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 68787 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 136455 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 99428 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 140891 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 364419 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Telegraph: Russia has concentrated 125,000 troops near Sumy and Kharkiv, but the main goal is Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Despite the large grouping near Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the main strike of the russian federation is directed at the Donetsk region, especially at Kostiantynivka. The enemy is trying to break through the defense and seize more territories.

The Telegraph: Russia has concentrated 125,000 troops near Sumy and Kharkiv, but the main goal is Donetsk region

The so-called summer offensive of the Russian army is most likely a continuation of the attempt to push through the Ukrainian defense, and this attempt has been going on since previous years. Analysts believe that the Russian Federation hopes for a breakthrough in the coming months, but where exactly will Putin's army direct its main efforts? The material of The Telegraph, reports UNN, tells about possible directions of this offensive.

Details

Despite the concentration of 125,000 soldiers of the Russian army along the borders of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, as indicated by The Telegraph, citing intelligence data, - however, the main goal of the Kremlin may be in the southeast.

It is unlikely that Sumy or Kharkiv are Putin's primary targets. Russia does not have sufficient forces on these fronts to conduct serious offensive operations against large cities.

- writes the publication.

Instead, these operations may be aimed at diverting Ukrainian forces from the Kremlin's main goal - an attempt to seize the Donetsk region completely.

The primary task of the summer offensive of the Russian Armed Forces may be Kostiantynivka. This city, according to analysts, plays a key role in the "defense belt" of Donetsk region. It is believed that Kostiantynivka embodies an "important" logistics hub.

The Ukrainian command intended to reinforce the overloaded units on the front in the Donetsk region. But, after the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from positions in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, there was a need to defend Sumy region. Meanwhile, Russian troops managed to push through the defense between the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, and are now increasing pressure on Kostiantynivka.

But the Ukrainian forces also had success: according to ISW analysts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also advanced near Toretsk, in addition, the defenders of Ukraine pushed the enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv region.

Nevertheless, Russia still has an advantage on the battlefield. And this allows the commanders of the units of the Russian Armed Forces to choose key points for advancement.

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post06.06.25, 14:38 • 35019 views

It should be noted that the Russian army has been trying to achieve gradual "creeping" successes relentlessly, in fact, without stopping since 2023.

The Telegraph points out that as of 2024, in more than 12 months of offensive, Russian troops have captured approximately 1,500 square miles (3,885 sq km) of Ukrainian territory, equivalent to 0.7% of the country's total area.

At the same time, the price in the form of human blood was huge:

The Russian Federation suffered 434,000 losses. Approximately 270 killed and wounded for every square mile captured.

- writes the British publication.

Analysts admit that last month Russian troops advanced at the fastest pace since November 2024. The invaders managed to capture an average of 5.5 square miles (14 sq. km) per day in May 2025 - twice as much as in April, according to DeepState.

According to Bild, the occupiers captured 18 settlements in three regions of Ukraine, during the week in May.

It is likely that the Kremlin hopes for a breakthrough of the Russian Armed Forces, especially in the Donbas. The region has long been considered central to the territorial claims of Putin's government. A significant number of areas that are part of the Donetsk region of Ukraine are already and still under Russian military occupation.

Why summer?

The timing of the offensive is not accidental, the material says.

Better cover for advancing troops is provided by summer foliage. Although there are disadvantages, such as increased visibility of dust and difficulty hiding movement from thermal imagers

In addition, the Telegraph material says that the Russian Federation, although it did not stop trying to advance, but probably prepared for a stronger blow, "strengthening its human resources over the winter, eliminating technical shortcomings and improving tactics."

There are attempts to diversify efforts - for example, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to wedge in on motorcycles or buggies, and supplies are sometimes delivered to advanced positions by mules.

Russians have intensified assault operations on motorcycles and with small assault groups – OSUV "Khortytsia"04.05.25, 12:37 • 5003 views

Nevertheless, according to the current analyzes of the situation, which are published by Western military observers and analysts - a decisive breakthrough remains unlikely, despite the serious hopes in the Kremlin to achieve significant progress on several fronts.

Let's remind

In the course of the three-year war against Ukraine, Russia lost about a million soldiers.

Investigative journalists from Danwatch filtered more than two million files of Russian tenders of the largest military contractors. Among the building drawings, data on 11 facilities used to store nuclear weapons of Russia were discovered.

Russia's summer offensive: Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale attack on Donetsk region – WP28.05.25, 10:28 • 3548 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9