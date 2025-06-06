The so-called summer offensive of the Russian army is most likely a continuation of the attempt to push through the Ukrainian defense, and this attempt has been going on since previous years. Analysts believe that the Russian Federation hopes for a breakthrough in the coming months, but where exactly will Putin's army direct its main efforts? The material of The Telegraph, reports UNN, tells about possible directions of this offensive.

Details

Despite the concentration of 125,000 soldiers of the Russian army along the borders of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, as indicated by The Telegraph, citing intelligence data, - however, the main goal of the Kremlin may be in the southeast.

It is unlikely that Sumy or Kharkiv are Putin's primary targets. Russia does not have sufficient forces on these fronts to conduct serious offensive operations against large cities. - writes the publication.

Instead, these operations may be aimed at diverting Ukrainian forces from the Kremlin's main goal - an attempt to seize the Donetsk region completely.

The primary task of the summer offensive of the Russian Armed Forces may be Kostiantynivka. This city, according to analysts, plays a key role in the "defense belt" of Donetsk region. It is believed that Kostiantynivka embodies an "important" logistics hub.

The Ukrainian command intended to reinforce the overloaded units on the front in the Donetsk region. But, after the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from positions in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, there was a need to defend Sumy region. Meanwhile, Russian troops managed to push through the defense between the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, and are now increasing pressure on Kostiantynivka.

But the Ukrainian forces also had success: according to ISW analysts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also advanced near Toretsk, in addition, the defenders of Ukraine pushed the enemy in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv region.

Nevertheless, Russia still has an advantage on the battlefield. And this allows the commanders of the units of the Russian Armed Forces to choose key points for advancement.

It should be noted that the Russian army has been trying to achieve gradual "creeping" successes relentlessly, in fact, without stopping since 2023.

The Telegraph points out that as of 2024, in more than 12 months of offensive, Russian troops have captured approximately 1,500 square miles (3,885 sq km) of Ukrainian territory, equivalent to 0.7% of the country's total area.

At the same time, the price in the form of human blood was huge:

The Russian Federation suffered 434,000 losses. Approximately 270 killed and wounded for every square mile captured. - writes the British publication.

Analysts admit that last month Russian troops advanced at the fastest pace since November 2024. The invaders managed to capture an average of 5.5 square miles (14 sq. km) per day in May 2025 - twice as much as in April, according to DeepState.

According to Bild, the occupiers captured 18 settlements in three regions of Ukraine, during the week in May.

It is likely that the Kremlin hopes for a breakthrough of the Russian Armed Forces, especially in the Donbas. The region has long been considered central to the territorial claims of Putin's government. A significant number of areas that are part of the Donetsk region of Ukraine are already and still under Russian military occupation.

Why summer?

The timing of the offensive is not accidental, the material says.

Better cover for advancing troops is provided by summer foliage. Although there are disadvantages, such as increased visibility of dust and difficulty hiding movement from thermal imagers

In addition, the Telegraph material says that the Russian Federation, although it did not stop trying to advance, but probably prepared for a stronger blow, "strengthening its human resources over the winter, eliminating technical shortcomings and improving tactics."

There are attempts to diversify efforts - for example, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to wedge in on motorcycles or buggies, and supplies are sometimes delivered to advanced positions by mules.

Nevertheless, according to the current analyzes of the situation, which are published by Western military observers and analysts - a decisive breakthrough remains unlikely, despite the serious hopes in the Kremlin to achieve significant progress on several fronts.

Let's remind

In the course of the three-year war against Ukraine, Russia lost about a million soldiers.

Investigative journalists from Danwatch filtered more than two million files of Russian tenders of the largest military contractors. Among the building drawings, data on 11 facilities used to store nuclear weapons of Russia were discovered.

