Russians have intensified assault operations on motorcycles and with small assault groups – OSUV "Khortytsia"

Russian invaders are increasingly attacking on motorcycles and using small infantry groups during assault operations. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group, Major Viktor Tregubov, on the national telethon, UNN writes.

Details

The Pokrovsk direction is the most active now, and the activity on it has reached record levels. Because it is already comparable to the most active days of the campaign that the Russians unsuccessfully tried to conduct in January-February - said the spokesman.

Tregubov added that the tactics and scale of actions of the Russian occupiers have changed.

They are increasingly attacking on motorcycles. They are increasingly using small infantry groups, but the intensity is very high - said Tregubov.

Addition

In the first four months of 2025, the Russian army is advancing more slowly. At the same time, its level of losses remains steadily high. Since the beginning of the year, the troops have suffered 160 thousand losses, that is, an average of 99 losses per square kilometer.

In April, Ukrainian soldiers recovered a total of 115 positions, and 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were hit by DeepStrike weapons during the month , and the transition to a corps system in the army continues.