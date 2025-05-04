$41.590.00
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Russians have intensified assault operations on motorcycles and with small assault groups – OSUV "Khortytsia"

Kyiv

 1108 views

Russian forces have intensified assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction, using motorcycles and small infantry groups. The intensity of attacks is record high, despite the significant losses of the occupiers.

Russian invaders are increasingly attacking on motorcycles and using small infantry groups during assault operations. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group, Major Viktor Tregubov, on the national telethon, UNN writes. 

Details

The Pokrovsk direction is the most active now, and the activity on it has reached record levels. Because it is already comparable to the most active days of the campaign that the Russians unsuccessfully tried to conduct in January-February

- said the spokesman.

Tregubov added that the tactics and scale of actions of the Russian occupiers have changed.

They are increasingly attacking on motorcycles. They are increasingly using small infantry groups, but the intensity is very high

- said Tregubov.

Addition 

In the first four months of 2025, the Russian army is advancing more slowly. At the same time, its level of losses remains steadily high. Since the beginning of the year, the troops have suffered 160 thousand losses, that is, an average of 99 losses per square kilometer.

In April, Ukrainian soldiers recovered a total of 115 positions, and 62 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were hit by DeepStrike weapons during the month , and the transition to a corps system in the army continues. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
