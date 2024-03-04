NATO launches large-scale exercises near the borders of Russia with more than 20,000 troops

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16675 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41588 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221047 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249248 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155049 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371619 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14241 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 53384 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208704 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169780 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188374 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11002 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20045 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20648 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35430 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43253 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NATO launches large-scale exercises near the borders of Russia with more than 20,000 troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24463 views

NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near the Russian border, involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries led by Norway.

NATO launches large-scale exercises near the borders of Russia with more than 20,000 troops

On Monday, March 4, a large-scale military exercise, Nordic Response 24, involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries, begins in the northern parts of Finland, Sweden, and Norway. They are being held under the leadership of Norway. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that for Finland, this is the most important participation in international exercises abroad in the history of the defense forces, and also the first time that Finland is participating in NATO's joint defense exercises as a member of the defense alliance.

For reference

Nordic Response is a large-scale military exercise on land, sea and air. About 20,000 troops from 14 countries will take part in the exercise. Finland will be represented by about 4,100 troops.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, NATO and partner countries will conduct Nordic Response 2024 military exercises in Norway, Finland and Sweden from March 3 to 14, focusing on the collective defense of the Nordic region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Yle
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Norway
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90