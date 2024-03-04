NATO launches large-scale exercises near the borders of Russia with more than 20,000 troops

On Monday, March 4, a large-scale military exercise, Nordic Response 24, involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries, begins in the northern parts of Finland, Sweden, and Norway. They are being held under the leadership of Norway. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

It is noted that for Finland, this is the most important participation in international exercises abroad in the history of the defense forces, and also the first time that Finland is participating in NATO's joint defense exercises as a member of the defense alliance.

Nordic Response is a large-scale military exercise on land, sea and air. About 20,000 troops from 14 countries will take part in the exercise. Finland will be represented by about 4,100 troops.

