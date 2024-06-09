Finland transfers the latest innovations of its defense industry to Ukraine

Finland is transferring the latest weapons to Ukraine, some of which are still under development. This was stated by the head of the Department of military economics of the Finnish Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen, writes Yle, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Finland does not disclose the content of its military assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, Heiskanen said that Ukraine exports to Ukraine not only old weapons from warehouses, but also sends the latest innovations of its defense industry, some of which are still under development.

The military added that reviews about the use of Finnish products were positive. He believes that the experience gained in Ukraine will be useful for the development of the latest Finnish equipment.

According to Heiskanen, the reserves for production made by the Defense Forces for Finnish companies can be used to support Ukraine.

This requires political will and additional funding, the media notes.

