Lithuania, Latvia and Finland reacted to statements about the possible change of the borders of the russian federation in the Baltic Sea

Amid statements about russia's likely plans to change its maritime borders in the Baltic Sea, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland are closely monitoring Moscow's actions and are awaiting explanations from its diplomats. This is reported by UNN with reference to officials of the Baltic states.

Details

In particular, in Lithuania, such plans of Russia were called a deliberate provocation aimed at intimidating neighboring countries and their societies.

This is further proof that Russia's aggressive and revisionist policy poses a threat to the security of neighboring states and the whole of Europe - stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

They stated that they had already invited a Russian representative to the meeting for detailed explanations on this situation. Vilnius stressed that the response will be agreed with the partners.

Lithuania recalls and calls on Russia to respect and adhere to generally recognized principles and norms of international law, as well as international and bilateral agreements on the inviolability of borders - note in the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry also expects clarification from Russia on the situation with maritime borders and warns that the information noise around this statement may be a hybrid attack by the Russian Federation.

The UN Convention on the law of the sea contains provisions on the definition of maritime zones of coastal states, including their revision. We assume that Russia, as a party to the convention, will act accordingly. It should be remembered that creating misunderstandings is also a hybrid influence. Finland will not be misled - - said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Brage responded in a similar way. According to her, Riga is in touch with colleagues in Finland, Lithuania and other countries in the Baltic Sea to clarify the situation.

Context

Recently, Russian media, citing documents from the Russian government, stated that Russia seeks to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.

Recall

The inspector general of the German armed forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, has stated that Russia may be ready militarily to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, if it decides to do so as soon as it recovers its forces affected by the war in Ukraine.