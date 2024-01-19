ukenru
The Baltic states will create a joint defense zone on the border with russia and belarus

The Baltic states will create a joint defense zone on the border with russia and belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29351 views

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to create a joint Baltic defense zone on their eastern borders with russia and belarus to deter and protect against military threats.

The defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have approved the creation of a joint Baltic defense zone on the eastern border, where the countries border russia and Belarus. This is stated in a statement released by the Estonian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the document, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will create a defense zone on their borders in the coming years, consisting of various defense facilities aimed at deterring and, if necessary, protecting against military threats.

The Baltic Defense Zone is a carefully thought-out project, the need for which stems from the security situation. russia's war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, we also need physical defense facilities on the border to protect Estonia from the first meter

- said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

He emphasized that the purpose of defense facilities is to prevent a military conflict in their region. 

Estonia has prepared a strategy plan to help Ukraine win the war in three years15.01.24, 09:24 • 114174 views

Addendum

In , the Estonian Defense Ministry added that the facilities will be placed dispersed "taking into account the results of the analysis of the enemy and the environment, as well as the combat plan of the defense forces" of the country.

In peacetime, there will be no explosive devices, barbed wire, or other movable deterrents.

In addition, the defense ministers signed a declaration of intent to jointly use the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, discussed support for Ukraine, capacity building for the Baltic states, and the upcoming Washington Summit. 

Recall

Estonian President Alar Karis opposes restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia, advocating unlimited support.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

