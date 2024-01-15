ukenru
Estonia has prepared a strategy plan to help Ukraine win the war in three years

Estonia has prepared a strategy plan to help Ukraine win the war in three years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 114171 views

The Estonian Defense Ministry has prepared a strategy plan for the western taps to help Kyiv win the war in three years.

Estonia has prepared a military strategy plan for Western countries to help Ukraine win the war in three years. The main thesis is that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine in the war. This was written by ERR, reported by UNN.

Details

As noted, the Estonian Ministry of Defense has prepared a plan for Ukraine's victory in the war. The document is intended for all countries participating in the Rammstein working group and is a kind of call, which demonstrates that if the efforts of Western countries are consolidated, the contribution to Ukraine's victory is very small. 

Reportedly, the GDP of all countries participating in the Rammstein working group is 47 trillion euros, of which only 0.2 percent was allocated to help Ukraine. At the same time, Russia's GDP is estimated at only 2 trillion euros.

Bild: Germany is preparing for an armed conflict against Russia15.01.24, 03:15 • 33527 views

"The size of the West's economy is ten times larger than Russia's. There is a huge difference here. The problem is that Russia has already moved to a military economy, meaning that half of their economy is working directly for it, while in the West it is not the case, they have not yet woken up, so to speak," said Calev Stoicescu, chairman of the parliamentary commission on state defense. 

It is emphasized that Western countries need to increase production in the defense industry. However, it is pointed out that the example of Estonia shows that it takes at least two years to launch a munitions plant.

Experts believe that with the proper political will, these deadlines can be significantly accelerated both in Estonia and throughout Europe.

"If the military-industrial sector of the West had been given a clear signal from the very beginning of the war that it was necessary to significantly increase production, the situation would be completely different today. But politicians hesitated, they did not give a sense of confidence, and now this is one of the reasons for the lack of production. But the main problem is not the current production volumes, but the indecision of Western allies, and, unfortunately, the United States plays the biggest role here. If Washington were to take clear steps now, European countries would be more decisive," said Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security.

Defense Ministers of Estonia and Poland discuss military assistance to Ukraine15.01.24, 01:35 • 44757 views

This week, the United Kingdom and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement . Experts believe that this kind of bilateral agreement will be the key to stable support for Kyiv. Estonia, for example, has promised to provide Ukraine with aid in the amount of 0.25% of GDP for four years.

"This sends an even stronger message to Ukraine and its defenders, as well as to Russia, that assistance to Ukraine will continue. And although we have seen some problems in Brussels with Hungary, with Prime Minister Orban, also in the US Senate in Washington, these decisions will be made," Stoicescu emphasized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

