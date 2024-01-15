ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Defense Ministers of Estonia and Poland discuss military assistance to Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Estonia and Poland discuss military assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44757 views

The Estonian and Polish defense ministers met to discuss ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, focusing on ammunition supplies and joint defense strategies.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur met in Warsaw with Poland's new Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh to discuss bilateral and regional defense cooperation and the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine. This was reported on the website of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Hanna Pevkur emphasized that ammunition is crucial in a war of attrition

As countries in NATO's eastern wing, we share a common understanding of the potential threat, defense and support needs of Ukraine. We discussed with Minister Kosiniak-Kamisz the possibilities of implementing the one million rounds initiative promised to Ukraine and how best to use the next informal meeting of European Union Defense Ministers to do so. In a war of attrition, ammunition is crucial - everyone must keep their promises

Pevkur said.

It is noted that under the leadership of the previous government, Poland significantly increased defense spending and organized large-scale defense procurement. In 2023, Poland spent 3.9% of GDP on defense, and now in 2024 it will increase to 4.2%, or more than $38 billion.

Poland has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 4 billion euros, which is 0.68% of Poland's gross domestic product.

Addendum

The new Polish government started working on December 13. Minister Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz is the head of the coalition Polish People's Party.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

