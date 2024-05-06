Finland wants to build a plant to produce TNT equivalent explosives in Europe

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91463 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156009 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252005 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174532 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38918 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73270 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41281 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34295 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226762 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225176 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91463 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66882 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73270 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114147 views
Finland wants to build a plant to produce TNT equivalent explosives in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26737 views

Finland is seeking to quickly build a TNT plant to provide Europe with this strategic substance due to an extreme shortage.

Finland is seeking to quickly build a plant to produce TNT equivalent explosives to supply Europe with this strategic substance.  This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

Finland reportedly wants to quickly build a TNT-equivalent explosives plant to provide this strategic substance to Europe. It is the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for three years now, that has caused an extreme shortage of TNT in the West.

TNT, a traditional explosive, is widely used in artillery and mortar shells. Its mass production proves to be important because it saves costs compared to newer explosives.

Today, the availability of TNT in Europe is almost critical. The only plant in the EU is located in Poland, but its capacity is not enough to meet the increased demand.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen confirms that Finland is building a plant to produce TNT explosives.

We need to significantly increase the production of explosives. Therefore, we must also seriously consider the role of the domestic industry in this

- said Antti Hakkänen.

Dialogue about this plant is underway with business, private investors and the defense industry market.

All market players realize that the demand for such products is high. In any case, the state has an important controlling role in this matter

- Antti Hakkänen added .

Finland in contact with NATO, EU over GPS interference from Russia - Foreign Minister03.05.24, 17:08 • 25119 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
yleYle
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

