Finland wants to build a plant to produce TNT equivalent explosives in Europe

Finland reportedly wants to quickly build a TNT-equivalent explosives plant to provide this strategic substance to Europe. It is the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for three years now, that has caused an extreme shortage of TNT in the West.

TNT, a traditional explosive, is widely used in artillery and mortar shells. Its mass production proves to be important because it saves costs compared to newer explosives.

Today, the availability of TNT in Europe is almost critical. The only plant in the EU is located in Poland, but its capacity is not enough to meet the increased demand.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen confirms that Finland is building a plant to produce TNT explosives.

We need to significantly increase the production of explosives. Therefore, we must also seriously consider the role of the domestic industry in this - said Antti Hakkänen.

Dialogue about this plant is underway with business, private investors and the defense industry market.

All market players realize that the demand for such products is high. In any case, the state has an important controlling role in this matter - Antti Hakkänen added .

