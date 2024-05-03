ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174532 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165732 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38903 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73243 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 41254 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34287 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66869 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252002 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226759 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212729 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238446 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225174 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91450 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66869 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73243 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113261 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114147 views
Finland in contact with NATO, EU over GPS interference from Russia - Foreign Minister

Finland in contact with NATO, EU over GPS interference from Russia - Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25123 views

Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU about growing GPS interference from Russia, which has increased during Russia's war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

Finland is in contact with NATO and the EU regarding GPS interference from Russia, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said, UNN reports citing Yle.

Details

According to Valtonen, Finland has noticed that GPS interference from Russia has been increasing for a long time. "I'm not going to give an exact time, but it's obvious that the scope of GPS interference during the Russian war of aggression has expanded and also changed its form in many ways," Valtonen says.

According to Valtonen, Finland's message to Russia is clear. "We do not accept it if it affects our ability to work on the part of our regions," the Foreign Minister said.

According to the foreign minister, "Finland is working with EU countries and NATO allies to make this clear to Russia.

"Of course, together we are also trying to find different ways to continue normal life, and on the other hand, also perhaps to counteract this situation," she said.

The country's president and the government's ministerial committee for foreign affairs and security policy also discussed Russian interference with GPS at a meeting today, Friday.

Mr. Valtonen does not comment on why GPS interference has only now come up in the discussion.

"We regularly discuss the security environment and the factors that affect it," she said.

According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, it is not known whether GPS jamming is a deliberate activity of Russia or not.

"The degree of negligence or intentionality is not our main concern," said Valtonen.

However, according to her, the intervention is partly due to the fact that Russia is trying to protect its own critical infrastructure in connection with the aggressive war in Ukraine.

Russia has electronic warfare bases in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea, for example, in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, and Kronstadt.

Two weeks ago, Yle reported on how observed disturbances have increased in the Gulf of Finland and near the country's eastern border. Pilots have also reported hundreds of cases of GPS interference affecting air traffic in Finland over the past year.

According to Valtonen, GPS interference may affect civil aviation, but there is no particular cause for concern for citizens. The situation is under the control of the authorities, it will be monitored and responded to accordingly, the minister assures.

Addendum

On Monday, Finnair said it would suspend flights to Tartu in Estonia for a month due to GPS interference.

Last week, two of the company's flights were forced to return to Helsinki-Vantaa due to GPS interference that prevented them from flying to Tartu.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
helsinkiHelsinki
yleYle
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising