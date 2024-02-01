Finland has not granted a single asylum application of migrants who came from Russia

Asylum seekers who entered Finland through the border with Russia at the end of last year have not yet received a single positive decision, Yle reports with reference to the country's migration service, UNN reports .

As for the applications of people who arrived at the Finnish border through Russia at the end of 2023, about 70 decisions have been made so far. Of these, two-thirds were rejected, and another third were canceled, for example, because the person is no longer in Finland.

About 190 of those who came to Finland from Russia eventually disappeared from the accommodation centers where they were accommodated.

In total, during the period of mass arrival of asylum seekers, almost 1300 people crossed the Russian border into Finland.

On January 11, the Finnish government decided to extend restrictions on the border with Russia for another month.