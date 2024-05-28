Finnish Prime Minister on sending military to Ukraine: I don't think this scenario is possible

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo does not consider it possible to send Finnish troops to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Yle.

Details

The question of sending military personnel from Finland to Ukraine arose in light of a Sunday article in Der Spiegel. It says that the Baltic states and Poland are tired of Ukraine not receiving enough weapons and are ready to send their soldiers there.

Orpo "does not consider such a scenario possible" for Finland, even if Russia moves deeper into Ukraine.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that Finland has agreed with Ukraine on support on the terms that were proposed by the Ukrainian side. These currently include arms supplies and military training.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also emphasized that this is only speculation, and Finland's attitude to this issue has not changed.

“Finland will do everything for Ukraine to win” - President Stubb