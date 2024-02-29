$41.340.03
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Finnish Foreign Minister proposes to use proceeds from frozen russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30195 views

The Finnish Foreign Minister suggested using the funds from frozen russian assets to purchase additional weapons and materials for the Ukrainian defense forces.

Finnish Foreign Minister proposes to use proceeds from frozen russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine

The proceeds from frozen russian assets should be used to purchase additional weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen , reports Yle, UNN writes.

Details

According to her, the EU, together with the United States, can implement this idea. It is noted that together the G7 and the EU have frozen about 300 billion euros of russian funds. Their estimated profitability is about three billion euros a year.

These funds could be used for weapons, defense supplies, and, in the long run, for the restoration of Ukraine

- noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland. 

At the same time, she recognized that this is a complex legal issue that could set a dangerous precedent. 

One of the main values in the West is the inviolability of private property. Although not all citizens will understand why we cannot just take and appropriate the funds of a neighboring state that is waging a brutal aggressive war without complying with any international norms. But we still have to adhere to our principles

- said Valtonen.

Recall

Legal experts have approved the seizure of $300 billion worth of frozen assets from the Russian central bank to compensate Ukraine for losses from the Russian invasion, as allowed by international law.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Yle
White House
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Finland
United States
Ukraine
