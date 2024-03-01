Cyberattack in Taiwan: Major data breach threatens national security

In Taiwan, a group of hackers has hacked into a telecommunications company, publishing and selling the country's secrets. This is reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense has reported a major leak of confidential information after a group of hackers gained unauthorized access to the databases of a major Taiwanese telecommunications company. The criminals stole thousands of files, including coast guard data, military documents, and information from the State Department.

The Ministry of Defense confirms that the hackers have already published some of the stolen information on the dark web, leaving the country vulnerable to possible cyberattacks and espionage. The gravity of the situation is heightened by a report that the group has announced the sale of 1.7 terabytes of confidential data from Chunghwa Telecom on the dark web.

Taiwan's TVBS published a screenshot of a message from the hackers, in which they announced their intentions to sell the stolen data.

According to IT experts, Taiwan has become one of the most attractive targets for cybercriminals in the world, given the sensitivity of the information stored there and the country's strategic location.

