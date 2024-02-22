US delegation arrives in Taiwan

A U.S. delegation led by House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher has arrived in Taiwan, Reuters reports. During the visit, a delegation of five lawmakers will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Tsing-jeou, UNN reports.

Details

Time and again, Taiwan has shown the world how to resist the CCP's bullying and not only survive, but thrive Mike Gallagher said in a statement.

Reuters notes that in December 2023, a committee headed by Mr. Gallagher published a long list of recommendations for resetting US economic ties with China. At the time, Mr. Gallagher said that this document would prevent the United States from becoming an economic vassal of China.

According to the US Embassy in Taipei, the delegation will stay in Taiwan until February 24. During the visits, the lawmakers intend to discuss bilateral relations, trade and investment, and regional security.

Addendum Addendum

On January 24, 2024, Amy Bera, a member of the US Democratic Party, and Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican, arrived in Taipei. The visit took place a few days after the presidential and parliamentary elections on the island. According to their results, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Tsingde, won the presidential election. China has opposed the visit of members of the US Congress to Taiwan, as it sees these trips as recognition of the island's independence.

Taiwan reports that 8 Chinese balloons crossed the Taiwan Strait