Taiwan reports that 8 Chinese balloons crossed the Taiwan Strait

Eight Chinese balloons crossed the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that over the previous 24 hours, 8 intrusions of Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait were detected. 5 of them flew over Taiwan.

Taiwan, which has its own government and recognizes itself as an independent country, has been complaining about the balloons since December, saying they pose a threat to aviation safety and an attempt at psychological warfare.

China has not expressed its position on these reports.

Add

Currently, both China and Taiwan celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is considered the most important holiday in the Chinese-speaking world.

Taiwan spots Chinese balloons near its major air base