Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, called the incident with the Ukrainian flag in the city of Biala Podlaska a deliberate political provocation aimed against the friendship of the two countries. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Let's stand together and resolutely against such provocations. Especially in times of brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, which continues, when we are fighting for our common security – the diplomat noted.

Addition

Bodnar also emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Poland and the city of Biala Podlaska for their unwavering support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

With respect for state symbols, tomorrow we will celebrate Polish Flag Day — a symbol of national pride, unity and the indomitable spirit of the Polish nation – the ambassador added.

Let us remind you

In Poland, during a rally of the far-right MEP and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown to the ground – it was hanging on the building of the city hall of Biala Podlaska.