Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19423 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132984 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95923 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129050 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206818 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233466 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331843 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137499 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254128 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176000 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.2m/s
29%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 36110 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 27363 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68030 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 43620 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 27643 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29184 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132984 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 140979 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 181998 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 214042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10608 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58747 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64950 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55962 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105789 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The incident with the Ukrainian flag in Biała Podlaska is a deliberate provocation against the friendship of the countries. Ukraine is grateful to Poland for its support and respect for state symbols.

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident
Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, called the incident with the Ukrainian flag in the city of Biala Podlaska a deliberate political provocation aimed against the friendship of the two countries. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Let's stand together and resolutely against such provocations. Especially in times of brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, which continues, when we are fighting for our common security

– the diplomat noted.

Addition

Bodnar also emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Poland and the city of Biala Podlaska for their unwavering support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

With respect for state symbols, tomorrow we will celebrate Polish Flag Day — a symbol of national pride, unity and the indomitable spirit of the Polish nation

– the ambassador added.

Let us remind you

In Poland, during a rally of the far-right MEP and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was thrown to the ground – it was hanging on the building of the city hall of Biala Podlaska.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$59.60
Bitcoin
$95,529.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.04
Ethereum
$1,817.71