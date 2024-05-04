Three Russians detained in Finland for violating sanctions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101737 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111865 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254533 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174990 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166078 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 28663 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33553 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 39670 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39670 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 37107 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37107 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 24520 views

12:27 AM • 24520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254533 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228174 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 226220 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226220 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 72391 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72391 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 78832 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78832 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113715 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113715 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114579 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114579 views
Three Russians detained in Finland for violating sanctions

Three Russians detained in Finland for violating sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22804 views

Three Russian students suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to other countries in violation of sanctions face imprisonment.

Three Russian citizens are suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to foreign countries. Today, the trio is being demanded to be imprisoned on suspicion of committing a crime with a special feature, Yle writes, UNN reports .

Details

The arrests are being considered in Kainuu District Court this afternoon. Police intend to detain two men and one woman. The detainees include two men aged 25 and a woman aged 18.

The suspects in the crime are students of the educational institution. However, according to police, the school is not otherwise connected to the suspected crime.

These are dual-use items, i.e. products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

These are most often electronics, sensors or lasers. Exporting such goods abroad may be considered a violation of sanctions legislation. The minimum term of imprisonment for such actions is four months, and the maximum is four years.

Addendum Addendum

In March, Finland handed down the first sentence to a businessman for violating EU restrictions on Russia. The court sentenced an Estonian-born French citizen, Gabriel Temin, to nine months' suspended sentence.

"It increases the risk of a military incident": Moscow is concerned about NATO exercises in Finland24.04.24, 15:48 • 53389 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
yleYle
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

