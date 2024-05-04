Three Russians detained in Finland for violating sanctions

Three Russian citizens are suspected of exporting dual-use goods from Finland to foreign countries. Today, the trio is being demanded to be imprisoned on suspicion of committing a crime with a special feature, Yle writes, UNN reports .

The arrests are being considered in Kainuu District Court this afternoon. Police intend to detain two men and one woman. The detainees include two men aged 25 and a woman aged 18.

The suspects in the crime are students of the educational institution. However, according to police, the school is not otherwise connected to the suspected crime.

These are dual-use items, i.e. products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

These are most often electronics, sensors or lasers. Exporting such goods abroad may be considered a violation of sanctions legislation. The minimum term of imprisonment for such actions is four months, and the maximum is four years.

In March, Finland handed down the first sentence to a businessman for violating EU restrictions on Russia. The court sentenced an Estonian-born French citizen, Gabriel Temin, to nine months' suspended sentence.

