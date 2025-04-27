$41.690.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 12618 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 43541 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 54806 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 40287 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 96086 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 57387 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 48149 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50262 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53469 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41704 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Donetsk region under fire from Russian invaders: four dead, 17 wounded, destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, 4 people died, 17 were injured. The enemy launched more than 3,000 attacks on 15 settlements, 40 residential buildings were damaged.

Donetsk region under fire from Russian invaders: four dead, 17 wounded, destruction

The enemy carried out more than 3,000 attacks on the front line and residential sector. Civilian objects were destroyed. In particular, we are talking about 40 residential buildings that were damaged as a result of Russian invaders.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadim Filashkin, and the regional police report, UNN reports.

Details

Hits were recorded in 15 settlements. In total, we are talking about 3,077 enemy strikes on the front line and the residential sector. 69 civilian objects were destroyed, 40 of them residential buildings.

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration:

  • Pokrovskyi district

    In Serhiivka of the Udachne community, an administrative building, a sports facility and an outbuilding were damaged. In Rodynske, a house and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivska community, 1 person died and 4 were injured.

    • Kramatorsk district

      In Lyman, 2 houses were damaged, another 2 in Drobysheve and 3 in Zarichne. In Slovyansk, an industrial zone was damaged. In Zorya of the Illinivka community, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 11 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people died and 7 were injured, 28 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 6 warehouses, a power line, a car, a minibus and 3 trucks were damaged.

      • Bakhmut district

        A person was injured in Siversk, 8 houses were damaged. In total, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 35 times during the day. 108 people were evacuated from the front line, including 9 children.

        Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured27.04.25, 10:35 • 3928 views

        The Donetsk police confirmed that 4 people died and 17 were injured due to Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

        The hits took place in 15 settlements: the cities of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Rodynske, Siversk, the villages of Novoekonomichne, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Drobysheve, Zorya, Ivannopillia, Kryvorizhzhia, Nykonorivka, Novovodyane, Serhiivka.

        - reports the police report

        Let us remind you

        During the day, 156 combat clashes took place on the front. The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults.

        Overnight, the East Air Command shot down 11 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. A man died in Kamianske, houses and cars were damaged. A man was injured in the Dnipro district, and another in the Synelnyk district.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        War
