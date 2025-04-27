Donetsk region under fire from Russian invaders: four dead, 17 wounded, destruction

The enemy carried out more than 3,000 attacks on the front line and residential sector. Civilian objects were destroyed. In particular, we are talking about 40 residential buildings that were damaged as a result of Russian invaders.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadim Filashkin, and the regional police report, UNN reports.

Details

Hits were recorded in 15 settlements. In total, we are talking about 3,077 enemy strikes on the front line and the residential sector. 69 civilian objects were destroyed, 40 of them residential buildings.

According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration:

Pokrovskyi district

In Serhiivka of the Udachne community, an administrative building, a sports facility and an outbuilding were damaged. In Rodynske, a house and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivska community, 1 person died and 4 were injured.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 houses were damaged, another 2 in Drobysheve and 3 in Zarichne. In Slovyansk, an industrial zone was damaged. In Zorya of the Illinivka community, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 11 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people died and 7 were injured, 28 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 6 warehouses, a power line, a car, a minibus and 3 trucks were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person was injured in Siversk, 8 houses were damaged. In total, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 35 times during the day. 108 people were evacuated from the front line, including 9 children.

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

The Donetsk police confirmed that 4 people died and 17 were injured due to Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

The hits took place in 15 settlements: the cities of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Rodynske, Siversk, the villages of Novoekonomichne, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Drobysheve, Zorya, Ivannopillia, Kryvorizhzhia, Nykonorivka, Novovodyane, Serhiivka. - reports the police report

Let us remind you

During the day, 156 combat clashes took place on the front. The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults.

Overnight, the East Air Command shot down 11 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. A man died in Kamianske, houses and cars were damaged. A man was injured in the Dnipro district, and another in the Synelnyk district.