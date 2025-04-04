Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel
Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.
The war cabinet, created to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, was officially disbanded by Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu after the collapse of the unity government.
According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, KAMAZ did not agree with US President Joe Biden's plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel accepted this proposal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israeli military cabinet minister Benny Gantz to return to the emergency
cabinet and join forces in the war against Hamas to achieve victory and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.
Israeli Defense Minister Beni Gantz has resigned from the military cabinet.
Minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a clear plan for governing Gaza after the
victory over Hamas and threatening to dissolve the coalition if this demand is not met.
According to unnamed Western officials, Israel will soon respond to Iran's strike, while the United States is pushing Israel to
refrain from escalating the conflict.
The leader of the Senate Democrats criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Chuck Schumer called Netanyahu "an
obstacle to peace" and called for elections in Israel.
Israel threatens a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.
The IDF is planning a military operation in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks from there, which creates a risk
of escalation in the Middle East.