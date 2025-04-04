Benny Gantz

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13922 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24591 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210149 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388955 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213387 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128814 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388955 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308636 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1688 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12474 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43052 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56726 views
News by theme

Massive protests in Israel over the decision to dismiss Gallant from the post of defense minister: Prime Minister also called to “resign”

Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.

News of the World • November 6, 05:16 PM • 24302 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismisses the war cabinet

The war cabinet, created to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, was officially disbanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the collapse of the unity government.

News of the World • June 17, 09:20 AM • 14693 views

Hamas disagrees with Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan-Blinken

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, KAMAZ did not agree with US President Joe Biden's plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel accepted this proposal.

News of the World • June 10, 04:23 PM • 24607 views

Netanyahu called on the minister of the Israeli military cabinet to return to the emergency cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israeli military cabinet minister Benny Gantz to return to the emergency cabinet and join forces in the war against Hamas to achieve victory and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

War • June 10, 02:18 AM • 118889 views

Israeli military cabinet minister resigns

Israeli Defense Minister Beni Gantz has resigned from the military cabinet.

News of the World • June 10, 12:32 AM • 46860 views

Israel's War Cabinet Minister issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu: develop a post-war plan or he will break the coalition

Minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a clear plan for governing Gaza after the victory over Hamas and threatening to dissolve the coalition if this demand is not met.

News of the World • May 19, 11:41 AM • 28665 views

WSJ: Israel will soon respond to Iranian strike

According to unnamed Western officials, Israel will soon respond to Iran's strike, while the United States is pushing Israel to refrain from escalating the conflict.

War • April 14, 11:40 PM • 36479 views

"An obstacle to peace" - US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticizes Israeli Prime Minister

The leader of the Senate Democrats criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Chuck Schumer called Netanyahu "an obstacle to peace" and called for elections in Israel.

News of the World • March 15, 09:49 AM • 28406 views

Israel threatens to launch ground operation in Rafah before Ramadan

Israel threatens a ground operation in Rafah before the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not release the hostages.

War • February 19, 05:07 AM • 32809 views

IDF warns it will fight Hezbollah as Lebanese group attacks Israeli territory

The IDF is planning a military operation in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks from there, which creates a risk of escalation in the Middle East.

News of the World • December 18, 09:57 AM • 28127 views