Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismisses the war cabinet

Kyiv • UNN

 14693 views

The war cabinet, created to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, was officially disbanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the collapse of the unity government.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismisses the war cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the security cabinet last night that the war cabinet, created on October 11 to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, has been officially dissolved, the prime minister's office told The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

The creation of a military cabinet was reportedly the main requirement of the head of the National Unity party, Benny Ganz, to join the coalition.

Gantz, one of the three cabinet members, reportedly left the coalition last week, taking with him Gadi Eizenkat, one of the three observers from the war cabinet.

Now that the unity government no longer exists, the war cabinet that emerged as part of this agreement is no longer relevant, a representative of the prime minister's office explained.

The dissolution, as indicated, was expected, as the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir lobbied to be included in the negotiations.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant will reportedly hold small, ad hoc consultations with other relevant officials to make key decisions about the war, while seeking final approval from the broader security cabinet.

According to Ynet, Ben Gvir will not participate in these consultations either.

Israel continues offensive on Rafah while diplomatic efforts fail so far6/13/24, 5:22 PM • 15931 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Benny Gantz
Joav Gallant
Binyamin Netanyahu
