Israel continues offensive on Rafah while diplomatic efforts fail so far

The Israeli army struck the city of Rafah on Thursday and IDF tanks advanced deeper into the western neighborhood of the city in the Gaza Strip - fighting with Hamas continues despite an attempt by U.S. diplomatic chief Anthony Blinken to secure a ceasefire. Writes UNN citing Reuters.

Details

Israel advanced west of Rafah with tanks after the city came under heavy shelling. The Israeli military reportedly advanced into the al-Mawasi neighborhood near the beach. Civilians were forced to leave their homes or tents. The Israeli military denied attacking the civilian settlement area. The targets of the attacks included Hamas military installations, rocket launchers and tunnel shafts. The attacks were aimed at destroying the last intact Hamas fighting units in the city bordering Egypt, the Israeli army said.

It should be noted that earlier, the opposing group welcomed the new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire. Hamas made some amendments to the U.S. plan, reaffirming its position that any agreement must ensure an end to the war.

Israel, however, called Hamas' response to the new U.S. peace proposal a complete rejection. But efforts to reach an agreement continue, according to mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States.

Hamas triggered the war when militants stormed from Israeli-blockaded Gaza into southern Israel in lightning speed last Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages in the enclave, according to Israeli calculations.

After a brief week-long truce in November , attempts to negotiate a ceasefire failed as Hamas insists on a permanent end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

