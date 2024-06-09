Release of hostages in Gaza: new details of the operation have emerged

The operation to rescue 4 hostages held by chromosomes in a refugee camp in Gaza was prepared for several weeks. However, it was agreed only a few minutes before the start, writes The New York Times, citing sources, reports UNN.

Israeli special forces, supported by the military, intelligence and Air Force, raided two buildings in the Nuseirat District of central Gaza. They brought home four hostages — Noah Argamani (26); Almog Meir Jan (22); Andrey Kozlov (27) and Shlomi Ziv (41). An Israeli Special Forces soldier was killed during the raid.

Two Israeli defense officials said there had been several incidents in the past three weeks when it seemed that an operation could be carried out, but all attempts were canceled before Israeli forces were ready to launch the operation.

On Saturday morning, Israeli military officials gave final permission just minutes before the operation began.

According to the NYT, the Israeli military decided to act on the day to take the militants by surprise.

The release of 25-year-old Israeli Noah Argamani went smoothly. in another building, Israeli troops engaged in a heavy exchange of fire before reaching the remaining three hostages.

After the operation was completed, the military delivered hostages by helicopter to Israel.

According to Reuters, Hamas claims that during the operation of the Israeli army on June 8, 274 people were killed. According to Palestinian doctors. There are many women and children among them.