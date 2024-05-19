ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Israel's War Cabinet Minister issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu: develop a post-war plan or he will break the coalition

Israel's War Cabinet Minister issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu: develop a post-war plan or he will break the coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28649 views

Minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a clear plan for governing Gaza after the victory over Hamas and threatening to dissolve the coalition if this demand is not met.

On Saturday night, Minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a commitment to a clear plan for governing Gaza after the victory over Hamas and threatening to dissolve the coalition if the demand is not met. Writes UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday night issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that he adopt a clear plan for governing Gaza after defeating Hamas and threatening to break the coalition if the demands are not met.

In a statement that provoked outrage among other government officials, Gantz criticized the deviation from the military strategy, blaming it on the "cowardice" of some Israeli leaders after the October 7 Hamas attack.

While Israeli soldiers are demonstrating incredible bravery on the front lines, some of the people who sent them into battle are acting with cowardice and lack of responsibility. While the hostages in the dark tunnels of Gaza are suffering hellishly, there are those who are engaged in nonsense.While the Israeli public is getting over themselves, some politicians think to themselves

 ," said Ganz, who led his National Unity party into the ruling coalition immediately after the terrorist offensive.

Gantz expressed his dissatisfaction, saying that "personal and political interests have begun to influence key aspects of Israeli security." He criticized the prolongation of the war in recent months and expressed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's reluctance to present a clear plan of action for Gaza after defeating Hamas.

War is won only with a clear and realistic strategic compass

- He said.

Ganz said that if a clear action plan is not developed by June 8, he will withdraw his center-left party from the government coalition and go into opposition.

Benny Ganz said that the military cabinet should develop and approve an action plan to achieve six strategic goals:

  1. Release of hostages.
  2. Ousting Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and ensuring Israel's control over the region's security.
  3. Establishment of an international civilian mechanism to govern Gaza with the participation of American, European, Arab and Palestinian representatives as an alternative to Hamas and Abbas.
  4. Return of evacuated northerners to their homes by September 1 and reconstruction of the western Negev.
  5. Continued normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as part of a broader anti-Iranian coalition.
  6. Reforming the national service so that all Israelis contribute to the state.

Gantz emphasized that the implementation of this plan will not be easy, but is possible thanks to a clear definition of goals and support from Arab and international leaders. These measures must be taken, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant noted, to ensure Israel's long-term security after the recent events in Gaza.

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages - Shani Luka, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelerent - killed by Hamas in Gaza on October 7, following a Hamas attack that left more than 360 people dead and 125 missing.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
benny-gantzBenny Gantz
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

