The Islamist movement Hamas did not agree to the plan presented by US President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, says US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. About it writes Neue Zürcher Zeitung and ORF, reports UNN.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken said that only the radical Islamic KAMAZ did not agree with the ceasefire plan presented by US President Joe Biden in the Gaza war.

The only party that didn't say yes was Hamas (..) The only outsider at the moment is Hamas Blinken said in Cairo today.

US President Joe Biden presented a draft three-stage agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. The US claims that Israel has already agreed.

"Israel accepted Biden's proposal, and they joined in developing it. "This is the official position of the Israeli government," Blinken said in Cairo. However, the Israeli government has not yet given clear and public approval of the plan, the ORF notes.

Blenken will meet tomorrow with Netanyahu's rival Benny Hans, who left Netanyahu's military Cabinet yesterday and called for new elections.

Blinken also plans to travel to Jordan and Qatar later this week.

UNN reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken was arriving in Egyptto discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis has called on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a cease-fire and the release of hostages.