Hamas disagrees with Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan-Blinken

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133000 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228425 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162010 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201255 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101668 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49645 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58379 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84286 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214987 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84286 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156372 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159096 views
Hamas disagrees with Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan-Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24574 views

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, KAMAZ did not agree with US President Joe Biden's plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel accepted this proposal.

The Islamist movement Hamas did not agree to the plan presented by US President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, says US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. About it writes Neue Zürcher Zeitung and ORF, reports UNN.

Details

US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken said that only the radical Islamic KAMAZ did not agree with the ceasefire plan presented by US President Joe Biden in the Gaza war.

Image

The only party that didn't say yes was Hamas (..) The only outsider at the moment is Hamas

Blinken said in Cairo today.

Help

US President Joe Biden presented a draft three-stage agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. The US claims that Israel has already agreed.

"Israel accepted Biden's proposal, and they joined in developing it. "This is the official position of the Israeli government," Blinken said in Cairo. However, the Israeli government has not yet given clear and public approval of the plan, the ORF notes.

addition

Blenken will meet tomorrow with Netanyahu's rival Benny Hans, who left Netanyahu's military Cabinet yesterday and called for new elections.

Blinken also plans to travel to Jordan and Qatar later this week.

recall

UNN reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken was arriving in Egyptto discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis has called on Israel and Hamas to urgently agree on a cease-fire and the release of hostages. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
benny-gantzBenny Gantz
jordanJordan
kairCairo
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising