The President of Romania will be pro-European Nicușor Dan: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

The new president of Romania will be a pro-European candidate, the mayor of the country's capital, Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. This is evidenced by the results of counting almost 99% of the ballots, reports UNN.

According to the election commission, Dan won 54.13% of the votes, or 898,000 votes more than his competitor, pro-Russian right-wing radical George Simion. Thus, the latter will not be able to overtake Dan even arithmetically.

The future president of Romania has already congratulated his supporters from the balcony. The corresponding video appeared on the network.

Russia, don't forget, Romania is not yours! - chanted a crowd of thousands of supporters of the winner.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated Dana on his victory in the elections.

For Ukraine - as a neighbor and friend - it is important to have a reliable partner in the person of Romania. And we are sure that this is exactly how it will be. Working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that Romanians can always count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner.

"We are able to overcome any challenges if we are united and strong," the head of state added.

According to the Avangarde exit poll, the pro-Western candidate, the current mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, won the second round of the presidential elections with 54.9% of the vote. His opponent, the anti-Ukrainian right-wing radical George Simion, was supported by 45.1% of Romanians.

Despite this, Simion announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

