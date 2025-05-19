The President of Romania will be pro-European Nicușor Dan: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 16850 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 45465 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 55267 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 62724 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 67174 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56838 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167470 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97859 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95890 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Haven't seen each other for more than three years: Ukraine managed to return a 15-year-old boy to his father from the occupation

May 18, 01:45 PM • 7436 views

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

May 18, 02:47 PM • 4194 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

May 18, 03:26 PM • 11246 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

May 18, 03:34 PM • 10836 views

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 4432 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 190967 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 330881 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 435270 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421301 views
The President of Romania will be pro-European Nicușor Dan: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

According to the calculations of almost 99% of the votes, Dan received 54.13%, defeating the pro-Russian right-wing radical Simion. Zelenskyy has already congratulated Dan, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between Ukraine and Romania.

The President of Romania will be pro-European Nicușor Dan: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

The new president of Romania will be a pro-European candidate, the mayor of the country's capital, Bucharest, Nicușor Dan. This is evidenced by the results of counting almost 99% of the ballots, reports UNN.

Details

According to the election commission, Dan won 54.13% of the votes, or 898,000 votes more than his competitor, pro-Russian right-wing radical George Simion. Thus, the latter will not be able to overtake Dan even arithmetically.

The future president of Romania has already congratulated his supporters from the balcony. The corresponding video appeared on the network.

Russia, don't forget, Romania is not yours!

- chanted a crowd of thousands of supporters of the winner.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already congratulated Dana on his victory in the elections.

For Ukraine - as a neighbor and friend - it is important to have a reliable partner in the person of Romania. And we are sure that this is exactly how it will be. Working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that Romanians can always count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner.

"We are able to overcome any challenges if we are united and strong," the head of state added.

Let us remind you

According to the Avangarde exit poll, the pro-Western candidate, the current mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, won the second round of the presidential elections with 54.9% of the vote. His opponent, the anti-Ukrainian right-wing radical George Simion, was supported by 45.1% of Romanians.

Despite this, Simion announced his victory in the elections and called on supporters to take to the streets on Monday morning, May 19, to protest against the official election results.

Elections in Romania: Simion and Georgescu were expelled from the polling station in a suburb of Bucharest after attempting to make statements18.05.25, 11:31 • 3706 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Bucharest
Europe
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
