Netanyahu called on the Minister of the Israeli military Cabinet to return to the emergency cabinet. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israeli military cabinet minister Benny Gonz to change his mind and return to the emergency cabinet.

Benny, now is not the time to abandon the campaign — now is the time to join forces - stated by Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition, Netanyahu appealed to the Israelis, emphasizing that he would continue the war against Hamas.

Citizens of Israel, we will continue to move towards victory and achieving all the goals of the war, the main thing is the release of all our hostages and the elimination of Hamas - noted Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also said that his doors remain open to any political party that is ready to share the burden of waging war against Hamas and "help defeat our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens.

Israeli military cabinet minister resigns