Israeli military cabinet minister resigns

The Minister of the Israeli military cabinet has resigned. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

Israeli war Cabinet Minister Beni Gantz has decided to step down, pointing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to victory in Gaza.

Gantz threatened to leave the emergency government if Netanyahu did not present a new plan to defeat Hamas, release hostages and post-war control of Gaza.

Add

Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's main political rival, has called on the prime minister to hold elections in the coming months.

Israel's War Cabinet Minister issues an ultimatum to Netanyahu: develop a post-war plan or he will break the coalition