Teenager near Kyiv raced with police and caused a traffic accident

A minor driving a car in Boryspil, near Kyiv, fled from patrol officers and caused an accident during the chase. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Kyiv Oblast on Telegram.

Details

According to the press service of the unit, the incident occurred on Sunday, April 20, around 9 p.m. Patrol officers noticed a Toyota vehicle with strange behaviour on the road. However, the driver of the car, seeing the police car, stepped on the "gas" and tried to disappear from the inspectors' sight.

Patrol officers began pursuit. Subsequently, the driver lost control and hit a fence. As a result of the accident, no one was injured.

As the inspectors established, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old boy who does not have a driving license.

Patrol officers informed the minor's parents about the incident, and administrative acts were drawn up against the offender.

