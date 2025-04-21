$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13168 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39167 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29015 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27516 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30462 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25511 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21768 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60088 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38102 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 47681 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 42746 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 51259 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 24907 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 20916 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 21514 views

03:15 PM • 21514 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 39167 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 20143 views

02:13 PM • 20143 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 25526 views

12:52 PM • 25526 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60088 views

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60088 views
Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 12325 views

01:36 PM • 12325 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 14029 views

12:58 PM • 14029 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 13226 views

12:03 PM • 13226 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 43246 views

April 21, 09:54 AM • 43246 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 48146 views

April 21, 08:54 AM • 48146 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

The Russian education system is becoming increasingly politicized, militarized, and ideologically driven - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4728 views

The Russian education system is becoming increasingly politicized and militarized after the invasion of Ukraine. This is aimed at educating young people in the spirit of aggressive nationalism and promoting readiness for military service.

The Russian education system is becoming increasingly politicized, militarized, and ideologically driven - British intelligence

The Russian education system is highly likely becoming increasingly politicised, militarised and ideologised in line with the goals of the Russian state. This trend has continued and noticeably accelerated since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This was reported by UK intelligence, according to UNN.

The Russian education system is highly likely becoming increasingly politicised, militarised and ideologised in line with the broader goals of the Russian state. This continues a trend that has noticeably accelerated since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022 

- the report says.

Referring to the Russian media outlet "Verstka", intelligence notes the growing prevalence of texts supporting the so-called "special military operation", anti-Western works, Soviet literature, and patriotic/pro-Russian military texts in schools.

The Russian state is highly likely seeking to use the education system to develop a more militarised, nationalist society. The youth strategy until 2024 highlights the importance of "increasing the prestige of military service and providing support to young service members and their families". This is almost certainly intended to foster both deeper support for Russia's illegal war against Ukraine and greater willingness among young people to join the military, which is suffering significant losses 

- the intelligence added.

It is emphasised that these efforts are aimed at turning Russian youth against the legally enshrined and internationally recognised basis of Ukrainian statehood and sovereignty.

It is highly likely that the politicisation and militarisation of Russian education, combined with increased ideological indoctrination of Russian children and young people more broadly, will perpetuate aggressive, expansionist Russian nationalism in the long term 

- the intelligence noted.

Recall that

Russia is using the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to support the domestic drone development and production industry.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
