The Russian education system is highly likely becoming increasingly politicised, militarised and ideologised in line with the goals of the Russian state. This trend has continued and noticeably accelerated since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This was reported by UK intelligence, according to UNN.

The Russian education system is highly likely becoming increasingly politicised, militarised and ideologised in line with the broader goals of the Russian state. This continues a trend that has noticeably accelerated since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - the report says.

Referring to the Russian media outlet "Verstka", intelligence notes the growing prevalence of texts supporting the so-called "special military operation", anti-Western works, Soviet literature, and patriotic/pro-Russian military texts in schools.

The Russian state is highly likely seeking to use the education system to develop a more militarised, nationalist society. The youth strategy until 2024 highlights the importance of "increasing the prestige of military service and providing support to young service members and their families". This is almost certainly intended to foster both deeper support for Russia's illegal war against Ukraine and greater willingness among young people to join the military, which is suffering significant losses - the intelligence added.

It is emphasised that these efforts are aimed at turning Russian youth against the legally enshrined and internationally recognised basis of Ukrainian statehood and sovereignty.

It is highly likely that the politicisation and militarisation of Russian education, combined with increased ideological indoctrination of Russian children and young people more broadly, will perpetuate aggressive, expansionist Russian nationalism in the long term - the intelligence noted.

Recall that

Russia is using the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to support the domestic drone development and production industry.