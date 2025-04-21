Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13132 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39077 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 28972 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27472 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30423 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25486 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21746 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60054 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38093 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusives
Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 47681 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 42746 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 51259 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 24907 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 20916 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 21448 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 39077 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 20117 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 25465 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60054 views
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 12310 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 14016 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 13213 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 43188 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 48097 views
Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7326 views

China's CATL announced technological progress in battery production that will make electric vehicles cheaper, lighter, and increase their range. The company also presented a supplementary graphite-free battery for backup power.

Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

CATL, the world's largest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, announced achievements that could make electric vehicles more competitive compared to internal combustion engine cars. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

CATL management announced the achievements of its developers at a press conference ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, which starts on Wednesday.

Details

Chinese manufacturing giant CATL, the world's largest supplier of electric vehicle batteries, said Monday it had made technological advances that will allow it to produce cheaper, lighter, more cold-resistant batteries with shorter recharge times and greater vehicle range.

Most of the innovations, which will not be widely available to consumers for several years, could make electric vehicles more competitive in price and performance compared to gasoline-powered models.

Batteries account for at least one-third of the cost of an electric vehicle, making CATL a critical player in the supply chain in China and beyond. Many automakers have watched nervously to see if CATL might one day try to create its own car brand that could overshadow their models.

The biggest surprise from CATL was the announcement of auxiliary batteries for electric vehicles. They will be placed under the vehicle body, next to the main battery. The auxiliary battery will be the first commercially available battery for electric vehicles that will not use graphite as one of the poles.

Most electric cars this year were bought in Lviv region and Kyiv: which are the bestsellers18.04.25, 09:55 • 4398 views

Abandoning the use of expensive graphite will ultimately make batteries cheaper and allow storing 60% more electricity in each cubic inch of the battery, said Gao Huan, chief technology officer of CATL's division focused on the EV market in China. This will increase the vehicle's range on a single charge. Meanwhile, the overall size of the battery can be reduced, which will free up more space for the car's interior.

The second battery, in addition to storing electricity, will provide backup power for the car if there are problems with the main battery. This has become more important as autonomous driving features, which require uninterrupted electricity, become more common.

Recall

Western automakers are implementing a "China for China" strategy and local software to regain market share lost to domestic competitors.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
The New York Times
China
Kyiv
