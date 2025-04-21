Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

CATL, the world's largest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, announced achievements that could make electric vehicles more competitive compared to internal combustion engine cars. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

CATL management announced the achievements of its developers at a press conference ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, which starts on Wednesday.

Details

Chinese manufacturing giant CATL, the world's largest supplier of electric vehicle batteries, said Monday it had made technological advances that will allow it to produce cheaper, lighter, more cold-resistant batteries with shorter recharge times and greater vehicle range.

Most of the innovations, which will not be widely available to consumers for several years, could make electric vehicles more competitive in price and performance compared to gasoline-powered models.

Batteries account for at least one-third of the cost of an electric vehicle, making CATL a critical player in the supply chain in China and beyond. Many automakers have watched nervously to see if CATL might one day try to create its own car brand that could overshadow their models.

The biggest surprise from CATL was the announcement of auxiliary batteries for electric vehicles. They will be placed under the vehicle body, next to the main battery. The auxiliary battery will be the first commercially available battery for electric vehicles that will not use graphite as one of the poles.

Most electric cars this year were bought in Lviv region and Kyiv: which are the bestsellers

Abandoning the use of expensive graphite will ultimately make batteries cheaper and allow storing 60% more electricity in each cubic inch of the battery, said Gao Huan, chief technology officer of CATL's division focused on the EV market in China. This will increase the vehicle's range on a single charge. Meanwhile, the overall size of the battery can be reduced, which will free up more space for the car's interior.

The second battery, in addition to storing electricity, will provide backup power for the car if there are problems with the main battery. This has become more important as autonomous driving features, which require uninterrupted electricity, become more common.

Recall

Western automakers are implementing a "China for China" strategy and local software to regain market share lost to domestic competitors.