Government has transferred almost UAH 4.5 billion to community budgets to rebuild social and critical infrastructure - Shmyhal

Government officials transferred almost 4.5 billion hryvnias to local budgets for recovery programs. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told about the recipients of the funds and how they were implemented during the meeting, UNN reports.

Just as we support our people, we continue to support communities. This is especially true in the area of recovery. We are allocating almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions for recovery programs to local budgets in eleven regions. These are funds to rebuild social and critical infrastructure. - Shmyhal said.

Last year, we managed to restore 37.4 thousand facilities. This year, we also expect communities to use state aid effectively. The most important thing is for people to see tangible results of the work of local authorities.

The Prime Minister noted that last year, 37.4 thousand facilities were restored under this program. Among them are 685 educational institutions, 390 medical and social institutions, almost 2.9 thousand water, gas and heat supply facilities, 22.9 thousand private and multi-storey residential buildings.

This year, we also expect communities to use state aid effectively. The most important thing is for people to see the tangible results of the work of local authorities. - Shmyhal expressed hope.

Shmyhal noted that strengthening the economy and finances further transforms into strengthening the state's defense capabilities. Therefore, it is important to use not only the state budget funds but also the resources of Ukrainian regions and communities as efficiently as possible. Based on this, the Prime Minister announced an instruction from the President to government officials to develop a mechanism for purchasing electronic warfare systems at the expense of regional and local budgets to protect critical infrastructure.

I ask the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, the Vice Prime Minister for Recovery, the Minister of Defense to develop such a procurement mechanism, to work out the issue of taking the purchased equipment on the balance sheet and including it in the overall system that will protect our critical infrastructure. - Shmyhal instructed.

