Actual
Zelenskyy visits Kropyvnytskyi: discusses support for IDPs and protection of critical infrastructure in the region

Zelenskyy visits Kropyvnytskyi: discusses support for IDPs and protection of critical infrastructure in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29750 views

During his visit to Kropyvnytskyi, President Zelenskyy discussed with the regional authorities assistance to displaced persons, strengthening critical infrastructure and air defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kropyvnytskyi and held a meeting on the state of affairs in the region.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

According to the agency, during this meeting, the participants discussed the issue of assistance to internally displaced persons. It is noted that there are almost 90 thousand of them in the Kirovohrad region. Zelensky emphasized that it is important to preserve existing jobs and create new ones.

The participants separately touched upon the issue of protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening air defense. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to build up the electronic warfare system.

The President noted that Kirovohrad region is one of the Ukrainian regions that actively helps the country to survive both economically and in terms of security. He noted that the region was restoring the potential of its enterprises.

Optional

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working  trip to Dnipropetrovs'k region. Where he visited the training center for mobile fire groupswhere Ukrainian soldiers train. He also got acquainted with the work of an innovative educational institution, talked to students and thanked the teachers.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Contact us about advertising