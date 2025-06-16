Israel will begin rescue flights to return citizens home within 72 hours - media

Rescue flights to bring stranded Israelis home will begin within 72 hours, N12 reported on Monday, UNN writes, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Details

The Ministry of Transport's plan has reportedly been approved by the Ministry of Defense and "will begin no later than 72 hours."

However, N12 noted that the plan includes only two flight landings per hour and landing will only be carried out during daylight hours.

Addition

Ben Gurion Airport has been closed since Thursday and airlines have canceled flights to Israel, leaving thousands of Israelis stranded abroad.

