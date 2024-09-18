Israel says 'new phase' of war has begun: shifts focus to northern front

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the focus is shifting to the northern front as a “new phase” of the war begins, reports UNN citing the Times of Israel.

“The center of gravity is moving north. We are redirecting forces, resources and energy to the north,” Gallant told Israel Air Force personnel at Ramat David Air Base in comments released by his office.

Earlier today, the IDF's 98th Division was deployed to northern Israel after months of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“I believe we are at the beginning of a new phase of this war and we need to adapt,” Gallant said. “We're going to need consistency over time, this war requires a lot of courage, determination and perseverance.

He said the goals of Israel's war in the north “are clear and simple: to safely return the residents of the towns in the north to their homes.

“We have not forgotten about the hostages and we have not forgotten our tasks in the south. “This is our duty and we are fulfilling it at the same time,” Gallant adds.

Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers