Macron urged Europe to urgently increase military efforts because of US stance

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he "wants peace" but does not want "the surrender of Ukraine". And he added that "we must increase our military efforts," answering questions on social media regarding "russia, Ukraine and the security of Europe," UNN reports.

"We Europeans must increase our military efforts," the French president warns, pointing to Donald Trump's statements since his return to the White House.

"We are entering a new era, but for about fifteen years now, the United States has been telling us that we are no longer their priority. We have to accept that. We no longer have the peace dividend that our elders had," he adds.

"This new era will force us to make choices. We will have to reconsider our budgetary decisions," Macron insists, before starting to answer questions from internet users.

