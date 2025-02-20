Increase your defense spending when I tell you to or you will get a call from Trump: Rutte to NATO allies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte continues to work with countries that do not spend 2% of their budgets on defense. He urged allies to increase spending when he tells them to, or they may receive a call from a very nice person in Washington, he said. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Rutte says Europe will play an important role in stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We must continue to strengthen Ukraine's position so that they can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength, - said the NATO Secretary General.

He says that he continues to cooperate with countries that do not spend 2% of their budget on defense.

They all have to do it by next summer. I tell them: if you don't respond to my phone calls, you might get a call from a very nice person in Washington who might be less... well, let's just say... has more time constraints on what he wants to accomplish, - Rütte said.

Trump calls on Europe to increase financial support for Ukraine

Addendum

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.

Rutte said that NATO members would have to increase their defense spending by well over 3% of GDP.

