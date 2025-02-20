Increase your defense spending when I tell you to or you will get a call from Trump: Rutte to NATO allies

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32814 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60795 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113890 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100312 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112615 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116643 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151143 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115139 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59681 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107861 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72607 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141956 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27838 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62350 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133456 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135347 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163719 views
Increase your defense spending when I tell you to or you will get a call from Trump: Rutte to NATO allies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34302 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the allies to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by next summer. He hinted that if they refused, they might get a call from a “nice person in Washington” with stricter demands.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte continues to work with countries that do not spend 2% of their budgets on defense. He urged allies to increase spending when he tells them to, or they may receive a call from a very nice person in Washington, he said. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Rutte says Europe will play an important role in stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We must continue to strengthen Ukraine's position so that they can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength,

- said the NATO Secretary General.

He says that he continues to cooperate with countries that do not spend 2% of their budget on defense.

They all have to do it by next summer. I tell them: if you don't respond to my phone calls, you might get a call from a very nice person in Washington who might be less... well, let's just say... has more time constraints on what he wants to accomplish,

- Rütte said.

Trump calls on Europe to increase financial support for Ukraine

Addendum

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.

Rutte said that NATO members would have to increase their defense spending by well over 3% of GDP.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

