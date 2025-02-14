Trump calls on Europe to increase financial support for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said that European countries should invest more in supporting Ukraine.

He said this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, UNN reports.

Details

We had negotiations, and we told the European Union, we told NATO, basically: you're going to have to pay more money because what we're doing is not fair... We're probably going to invest another $200 billion more in Ukraine, using Ukraine to fight, and Europe hasn't really done its part financially. This is not an asset, and we want to see the opposite balance. We want them to invest more money. They have to do it - said Trump.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to persuade European allies to buy American weapons for Ukraine more actively. In particular, they are discussing various options that would allow them to continue military support for Kyiv without spending significant American funds.