Qatar "reserves the right to respond" to Iran's missile strike on gas facility
Kyiv • UNN
Iran attacked the industrial city of Ras Laffan, where the largest gas export plant is located, with missiles. The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the actions and promised retaliatory measures.
Qatar states that it "reserves the right to retaliate" after Iran's attack on a key natural gas facility, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Context
According to the website of the state oil and gas company QatarEnergy, the industrial city of Ras Laffan is the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility. Iran attacked it with missiles.
On Wednesday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and stated that it marks a dangerous escalation. The Ministry wrote that Qatar would not hesitate to respond to attacks on its security and sovereignty.
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