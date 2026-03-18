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Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Israeli forces, supported by the US, struck South Pars and Assaluyeh facilities. Iran threatens retaliation and attacks on neighbors' oil assets.

Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities

On Wednesday, Iranian state media accused the United States and Israel of attacking parts of Iran's oil and natural gas facilities, including the world's largest natural gas field, South Pars, which would be a significant escalation of the conflict, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported the strikes, adding that the extent of the damage was yet to be determined.

In addition to South Pars, the agency mentioned Asaluyeh, where oil refining and petrochemical facilities are located.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that "powerful explosions" were heard from several refineries in Asaluyeh, and that "some storage tanks and gas storage facilities at various stages" of the plant's operation were hit.

According to Fars, personnel have been evacuated to safe places, and rescue teams are working to extinguish the fires.

If confirmed, this would be the first attack on Iranian oil and gas facilities in this war. Last week, Israel attacked a number of Iranian fuel depots.

An Israeli source told CNN on Wednesday that Israel attacked the Asaluyeh facility in southwestern Iran. Another Israeli official said that the Israeli strike on the Iranian South Pars facility was carried out in coordination with the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that attacks in Iran were intensifying and that "significant surprises that will lead to an escalation of the war" were imminent. An Israeli source and official clarified that Katz was referring to Israeli attacks on Iranian electricity and gas infrastructure.

Wednesday's strikes provoked a sharp reaction from Iranian media, with state agencies threatening to strike oil facilities in neighboring countries.

The Fars news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, called these attacks a change in "red lines."

Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media10.03.26, 21:56 • 4957 views

"As of tonight, the red lines have changed. If the enemy thought that these attacks could increase pressure on Iran to force it to retreat, he made a fatal mistake, because this action completely handed Iran the trump card called 'retaliation,'" the Fars agency wrote.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency published an "urgent warning" for residents of the Persian Gulf region to stay away from oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that "Israel's" attack on facilities related to the Iranian South Pars field, which is an extension of the Qatari North field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step.

Israel states it will pursue Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei17.03.26, 21:45 • 5758 views

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